Dance group unites movers of all abilities on the dance floor

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Everyone deserves the chance to dance. That’s the message behind the ECU chapter of DanceAbility.

These folks are working to create opportunities for people with and without disabilities to move together.

MacKenzie Rouse and Maggie Collins stopped by WITN’s studio with a few dancers to preview their fall recital work.

“We strive to just make everyone feel comfortable in a situation like dancing,” said Rouse. “It just allows these kids to have social interactions and let them have fun in doing something that they love.”

Dancers work through routines with Dance-Ability.
Dancers work through routines with Dance-Ability.(Dance-Ability)

It’s all about inclusion for these dancers. Working through improvisational moves, the group finds a common ground to isolate no one.

“My studio at home had a program that was just like this so I knew that I immediately wanted to be involved,” said Collins. “They really are the highlight of my week.”

The program is open to all kids ages 4 to 16 with a recital at the end of each semester.

“I know I love seeing them every single week. It’s my favorite part of the week coming in for a couple of hours and getting to to see them. I love every bit of it.”

The next recital is November 8 at 5:30 p.m. at ECU’s Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center.

It is free and open to anyone who would like to see the students’ progress or learn more about the program.

You can find Dance-Ability on Facebook or by email at danceability.ecu@gmail.com.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

