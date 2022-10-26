BEAUFORT COUNTY: 75-year-old store owner robbed and assaulted

Persons of interest in a robbery/assault in Beaufort County
Persons of interest in a robbery/assault in Beaufort County(Beaufort County Crime Stoppers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a 75-year-old man and store owner was robbed and assaulted in Beaufort County on Monday as suspects appeared to be lying in wait for him to arrive.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of Frank and Shirley’s was robbed and assaulted as he arrived at the restaurant in the early morning to open for business.

WITN is told that the victim suffered severe injuries to his head and both arms.

The persons of interest can be seen in the attached pictures at the Aurora Mini Mart.

Frank & Shirley’s Facebook page says Frank is doing great at the hospital.

Anyone who may know either of the men is asked to call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or investigators at (252) 946-7111.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

