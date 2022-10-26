BEAUFORT COUNTY: 75-year-old store owner robbed and assaulted

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a 75-year-old man and store owner was robbed and assaulted in Beaufort County on Monday as suspects appeared to be lying in wait for him to arrive.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of Frank and Shirley’s was robbed and assaulted as he arrived at the restaurant in the early morning to open for business.

WITN is told that the victim suffered severe injuries to his head and both arms.

The persons of interest can be seen in the attached pictures at the Aurora Mini Mart.

Frank & Shirley’s Facebook page says Frank is doing great at the hospital.

“He sends thanks to everyone who dropped off cards and thoughts and prayers. He misses everyone and his place in the kitchen. Surgery went well and just the recovery process now. Will keep updates coming as we move forward. Thanks Again to All.”

Anyone who may know either of the men is asked to call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or investigators at (252) 946-7111.

