When is trick or treat this year?

Trick or Treat hours 2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?

But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.

WITN reached out to dozens of towns, cities, and counties about their trick-or-treat times.

Here’s what we found out:

  • Atlantic Beach - No set hours
  • Beaulaville - Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Bridgeton - No set hours
  • Carteret County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours
  • Craven County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours
  • Duplin County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours
  • Emerald Isle - No set hours
  • Farmville - October 31st, no set hours
  • Grifton - No set hours
  • Greenville - No set hours
  • Havelock - October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
  • Jacksonville - October 31st, 5-8:30 p.m.
  • Kinston - No set hours
  • Martin County - October 31st, no set hours
  • Morehead City - No set hours
  • New Bern - October 31st, no set hours
  • Washington - October 31st, no set hours

