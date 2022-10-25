When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?
But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
WITN reached out to dozens of towns, cities, and counties about their trick-or-treat times.
Here’s what we found out:
- Atlantic Beach - No set hours
- Beaulaville - Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Bridgeton - No set hours
- Carteret County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours
- Craven County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours
- Duplin County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours
- Emerald Isle - No set hours
- Farmville - October 31st, no set hours
- Grifton - No set hours
- Greenville - No set hours
- Havelock - October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
- Jacksonville - October 31st, 5-8:30 p.m.
- Kinston - No set hours
- Martin County - October 31st, no set hours
- Morehead City - No set hours
- New Bern - October 31st, no set hours
- Washington - October 31st, no set hours
