When is trick or treat this year?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?

But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.

WITN reached out to dozens of towns, cities, and counties about their trick-or-treat times.

Here’s what we found out:

Atlantic Beach - No set hours

Beaulaville - Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bridgeton - No set hours

Carteret County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours

Craven County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours

Duplin County (unincorporated areas) - No set hours

Emerald Isle - No set hours

Farmville - October 31st, no set hours

Grifton - No set hours

Greenville - No set hours

Havelock - October 31st, 6-8 p.m.

Jacksonville - October 31st, 5-8:30 p.m.

Kinston - No set hours

Martin County - October 31st, no set hours

Morehead City - No set hours

New Bern - October 31st, no set hours

Washington - October 31st, no set hours

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.