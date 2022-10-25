VIDEO: Backpack bursts into flames during chase between motorcyclist, police

A police pursuit ends with a man being tased and his backpack full of gasoline bursting into flames. (Source: KHBS, KHOG, ARKANSAS STATE POLICE, CNN)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KHBS) - A police chase with a motorcyclist in Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this month ended in flames.

Arkansas State Police troopers tased the driver of a speeding motorcycle without knowing his backpack was filled with gasoline.

In the video released by police, a state trooper tried pulling over a motorcyclist in Little Rock for not having a license plate at about 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13.

The motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Gaylor, is seen ignoring all traffic signals and weaving through cars.

As Gaylor worked his way toward Interstate 30, a second state trooper encountered him.

Gaylor continued into North Little Rock, exiting the freeway and traveling along the sidewalks of a shopping center.

Police say one trooper used their taser, causing the gasoline-filled backpack to burst into flames.

Troopers extinguished the fire and provided aid to Gaylor until paramedics arrived.

Police say Gaylor is in the hospital and expected to recover. He faces several charges, including felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rathmann
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over
Larry Braswell
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

Latest News

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the...
US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees
To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the...
US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees
Morehead City Police Officer Elizabeth Chaanine given Bill Convie Police Officer of the Year...
Officer receives award for service to community