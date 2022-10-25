Swimming advisory lifted for ocean-side site in Dare County

This is a generic swimming advisory graphic
This is a generic swimming advisory graphic(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A water quality swimming advisory issued at an ocean-side site in Dare County has been lifted.

State Department of Environmental Quality officials lifted the advisory posted on Oct. 6 at the public beach access just north of East Soundside Road in Nags Head.

The advisory was posted because the monthly average of a bacteria was found to be higher than the standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency. With those levels now dropping down below the standard, the sign warning swimmers has been removed.

More information on the North Carolina Recreational Water Quality Program can be found here.

