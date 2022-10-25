State Treasurer to give remarks on Medicare report

(WLUC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Raleigh, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Treasurer is set to address a new report on hospital medicare disparities.

Treasurer Dale Folwell is scheduled to hold a press conference on the report, which questions the profits made by North Carolina hospitals from Medicare.

This comes as those same hospitals have claimed that Medicare losses and inflation justify price increases.

The analysis in the report says that the majority of North Carolina hospitals in fact did not lose money on Medicare services, and turned a profit even during the pandemic.

Treasurer Folwell is calling for price relief for patients and state employees following the findings in the report.

The press conference is schedule to take place Tuesday, October 25th at 10 a.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rathmann
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Crowd listens to presenters at Martin County candidates forum
Forum introduces Martin County candidates to community
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
Martin Co. sheriff candidates speak to voters ahead of election
Martin Co. sheriff candidates speak to voters ahead of election