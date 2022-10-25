State Treasurer to give remarks on Medicare report

Raleigh, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Treasurer is set to address a new report on hospital medicare disparities.

Treasurer Dale Folwell is scheduled to hold a press conference on the report, which questions the profits made by North Carolina hospitals from Medicare.

This comes as those same hospitals have claimed that Medicare losses and inflation justify price increases.

The analysis in the report says that the majority of North Carolina hospitals in fact did not lose money on Medicare services, and turned a profit even during the pandemic.

Treasurer Folwell is calling for price relief for patients and state employees following the findings in the report.

The press conference is schedule to take place Tuesday, October 25th at 10 a.m.

