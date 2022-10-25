Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies turning to mostly sunny conditions later

A mix of clouds and sun will give comfortable conditions this afternoon
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A well-defined layer of clouds dominated much of the Eastern NC skies earlier this morning, holding back temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Eventually dry air to the west will progress into the area, delivering sunshine and warmer temperatures into the 70s.

The pattern of morning cloud cover and afternoon sun will be back again on Wednesday. However, temperatures will be noticeably warmer as winds blow in out of the south. Highs will jump by about 5 to 10 degrees for inland areas, 3 to 4 degrees increase along the coast, taking us near the 80° mark. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday evening, dropping temperatures over the course of the ending week. A few raindrops could fall as the front passes, but most areas will stay rain free. Highs will return to the lower 70s Thursday before dropping to seasonable low 70s by Friday.

Tuesday

AM fog to afternoon sunshine. High 73. Wind: N 3-6

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a slight chance for an evening shower. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 74. Wind N 5-10

Friday

Partly cloudy and pleasant. High of 71. Wind NE 5-10

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cooler. High of 69. Wind NE 5-10

