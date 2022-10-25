Pitt County robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices are crediting teamwork with helping them catch an armed robbery suspect.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over 18-year-old Dentavis Staton from Pinetops, and found warrants for his arrest dating back to a robbery reported on Oct. 5.

That robbery was reported while a Pitt County deputy was on a routine patrol. The victim told the deputy that over $600 and other items were taken as they were held at gunpoint.

During the traffic stop, the Edgecombe County deputy ran Staton’s information and discovered the teen was wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. One count was in Pitt County and the other in Granville County.

He was arrested by Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center. Staton was released after posting a $100,000 secured bond.

