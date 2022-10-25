Officer receives award for service to community

Officer receives award for service to community
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Rotary Club of Morehead City-Noon held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

It was there that Officer Elizabeth Chaanine was honored as a very special award recipient.

The four-year officer with the Morehead City Police Department was awarded the Bill Condie Police Officer of the Year award.

Convie was a long-time police officer with the Morehead City Police Department, rising through the ranks to become chief of police.

Each year, the club recognizes a police officer nominated by supervisors in the department for exceptional performance both on the job and throughout the community.

Chaanine said a few words after accepting the award.

“I was so excited to hear that I won Officer of the Year,” Chaanine said. “I also want to thank my coworkers because I wouldn’t be standing up here if it wasn’t for their support and their vote. Lastly, I’d like to thank my family, my boyfriend, his family, my friends, for their continued support since I’ve started this job. I know it hasn’t been easy so I thank everybody.”

Each Condie award recipient is presented with a cash stipend from the rotary and a plaque for recognition.

