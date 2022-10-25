Obama endorses Cheri Beasley in upcoming Senate race

Former President Obama endorses Cheri Beasley for Senate.
Former President Obama endorses Cheri Beasley for Senate.(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Barack Obama endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley on Tuesday in a new campaign ad as Democrats target the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber.

North Carolina, which Obama narrowly won in 2008, has one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests in the midterm elections. Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

With Republicans projected to make gains in the House in November, Beasley’s race is an essential pickup for Senate Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber.

As her opponent leans into his Trump ties, a move political analysts say could alienate the moderate and independent voters who often decide elections in swing states, Beasley’s campaign said it plans to spend six figures broadcasting Obama’s endorsement statewide.

Beginning Tuesday, the campaign will air a 60-second ad voiced by the former president on social media and a 30-second cut on digital platforms and radio.

“Cheri works hard, she’s honest and, most importantly, she always puts people first,” Obama says in the 60-second ad. “In the Senate, Cheri will fight to make health care and prescription drugs more affordable and protect our fundamental rights, from the right to vote to a woman’s right to control her own body. This is going to be a close race, and we can’t afford to get it wrong.”

The former president’s support comes two weeks before Election Day, with in-person early voting already underway in North Carolina.

He has also cut endorsement ads for Democratic Senate candidates John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Mandela Barnes of Wisconsin.

The ad is part of a wider effort to engage and mobilize Black voters in the Tar Heel state, the Beasley campaign told The Associated Press, including church visits and meetings with members of historically Black fraternities and sororities known as “The Divine Nine.”

Obama has not indicated whether he will travel to North Carolina to campaign for Beasley in the final days of the 2022 campaign cycle.

He plans to make several stops in other states with competitive senatorial and gubernatorial races this week and next, including a visit to Georgia on Oct. 28, Wisconsin and Michigan on Oct. 29 and Nevada on Nov. 1.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rathmann
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over

Latest News

Abortion opponents launched the "Life Defense Fund" with the hopes of defeating an effort by...
Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her...
Noem, Smith spar over taxes
The two candidates for South Dakota’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives...
Johnson, Duprel stake out positions in lone debate
Kinston Teens handing out treats to early voters
Youth organization encourages community to vote