Boyfriend charged with murder after a woman’s body found in Pitt County home

He was charged with the murder of Samantha Coppola.
He was charged with the murder of Samantha Coppola.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives charge a man with murder a week after a woman was found dead in her home.

Last Monday, Pitt County deputies were called to a mobile home on Highway 33 and Weston Road for a welfare check. They found Samantha Coppola dead in the home. Deputies believe the 39-year-old woman was killed serval days before being found.

On Friday they charged a man with her murder who they said was in a relationship with the victim.

Robert Rathmann was arrested four days before Coppola’s body was found on unrelated charges of first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and breaking and entering to terrorize. For that arrest, he was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

Now facing a murder charge, the 34-year-old man is being held without bond.

