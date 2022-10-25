Boyfriend charged with murder after a woman’s body found in Pitt County home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives charge a man with murder a week after a woman was found dead in her home.

Last Monday, Pitt County deputies were called to a mobile home on Highway 33 and Weston Road for a welfare check. They found Samantha Coppola dead in the home. Deputies believe the 39-year-old woman was killed serval days before being found.

On Friday they charged a man with her murder who they said was in a relationship with the victim.

Robert Rathmann was arrested four days before Coppola’s body was found on unrelated charges of first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and breaking and entering to terrorize. For that arrest, he was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

Now facing a murder charge, the 34-year-old man is being held without bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.