Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after Jacksonville teen killed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have finally released information on a deadly accident which killed a teenager on a scooter that happened more than three weeks ago.

A 16-year-old boy died in the October 1st crash on Winchester Road in the Brynn Marr area of the city.

Police tell WITN that Ismaldo Sanchez has been charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. Records show that the 35-year-old Sanchez lives on the same street as where the crash happened.

The teenager was on the scooter around 3:15 p.m. on that Saturday afternoon and police said he was trying to make a right turn into his driveway. Police said the boy turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Sanchez, which struck the child.

The victim did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the Naval Medical Center.

Sanchez has a November 11th court date.

WITN began requesting information on this deadly crash from police on October 17th.

