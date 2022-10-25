Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday

The morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dense Fog Advisory - The advisory will be in effect for locations generally along and west of Highway 17 through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Drivers are advised to slow down and use extra caution on the roadways this morning.

Visibilities will be reduced to under 1/4 mile for many locations
Visibilities will be reduced to under 1/4 mile for many locations(Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will start in the mid-50s Tuesday morning with plenty of fog and patch mist. While skies will remain cloudy over the first half of the day, the sun will start its comeback by lunchtime. The cloudy start will help keep our temperatures cool until the sun breaks out. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s to go along with a light breeze out of the northeast.

The pattern of morning cloud cover and afternoon sun will be back again on Wednesday. However, temperatures will be noticeably warmer as winds blow in out of the south. Highs will jump by about 5 to 10 degrees (higher increase expected for inland areas, lower increase along the coast), taking us near the 80° mark. A dry cold front will arrive late Wednesday, dropping temperatures over the tail end of the week. A few raindrops could fall as the front passes, but not nearly enough moisture will be present in the atmosphere to give us widespread substantial rain. Highs will return to the mid-70s Thursday before dropping to the low 70s by Friday.

A coastal low will try to graze the Outer Banks over the weekend, and while a few showers are possible, the bulk of the rain will stay away from the East. Plan on a mostly cloudy weekend extending into the start of the following week. Highs will hold in the low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows falling to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday

AM fog to afternoon sunshine. High 74. Wind: N 3-6

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a slight chance for an evening shower. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 74. Wind N 5-10

Friday

Partly cloudy and pleasant. High of 71. Wind NE 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rathmann
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Crowd listens to presenters at Martin County candidates forum
Forum introduces Martin County candidates to community
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
Martin Co. sheriff candidates speak to voters ahead of election
Martin Co. sheriff candidates speak to voters ahead of election