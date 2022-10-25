Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday

Dense Fog Advisory - The advisory will be in effect for locations generally along and west of Highway 17 through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Drivers are advised to slow down and use extra caution on the roadways this morning.

Visibilities will be reduced to under 1/4 mile for many locations (Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will start in the mid-50s Tuesday morning with plenty of fog and patch mist. While skies will remain cloudy over the first half of the day, the sun will start its comeback by lunchtime. The cloudy start will help keep our temperatures cool until the sun breaks out. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s to go along with a light breeze out of the northeast.

The pattern of morning cloud cover and afternoon sun will be back again on Wednesday. However, temperatures will be noticeably warmer as winds blow in out of the south. Highs will jump by about 5 to 10 degrees (higher increase expected for inland areas, lower increase along the coast), taking us near the 80° mark. A dry cold front will arrive late Wednesday, dropping temperatures over the tail end of the week. A few raindrops could fall as the front passes, but not nearly enough moisture will be present in the atmosphere to give us widespread substantial rain. Highs will return to the mid-70s Thursday before dropping to the low 70s by Friday.

A coastal low will try to graze the Outer Banks over the weekend, and while a few showers are possible, the bulk of the rain will stay away from the East. Plan on a mostly cloudy weekend extending into the start of the following week. Highs will hold in the low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows falling to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday

AM fog to afternoon sunshine. High 74. Wind: N 3-6

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a slight chance for an evening shower. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 74. Wind N 5-10

Friday

Partly cloudy and pleasant. High of 71. Wind NE 5-10

