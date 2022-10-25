Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night

Canes stop two game slide with road trip ending win
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night.

Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had 14 saves.

J.T. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks (0-5-2), who are the only NHL team without a win. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

The goal extended Aho’s point streak to five games, with four goals and five assists in the stretch.

Svechnikov’s goal tied him with Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos for the NHL lead at seven apiece. It also tied him with Geoff Sanderson for the most goals through the first six games of any season in franchise history. That includes Hartford and Carolina.

The Canes two week road trip comes to an end going 3-1-1 on their west coast and Canadian swing.

Carolina next hosts the New York Islanders Friday night at 7 PM.

