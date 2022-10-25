Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction

(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius Mckinney-Dickens, De’airious Knight(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.

Deputies say that when they arrived, they found a handgun that had modifications made to it that made the weapon fully automatic. The gun also had a drum magazine that could hold up to 100 rounds. Numerous rounds of ammo were also found inside the vehicle and several other magazines.

The sheriff’s office says Johnquavius Mckinney-Dickens, 20, Richard Hines III, 21, and De’airious Knight, 24, were all charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and given a secured bond of $250,000.

WITN is told that Rodrikus Dozier, 23, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, and first-degree forcible rape (which he had an outstanding warrant for, unrelated to this case). He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

Deputies say all four suspects were jailed in Edgecombe County.

