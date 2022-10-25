Former Winston-Salem nurse charged with murder of two patients

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - A former nurse at a Winston-Salem medical center has been charged with murder after two patients died.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill says Jonathan Hayes, 47, administered lethal doses of insulin to three patients, two of whom died.

Hayes, a former nurse with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

O’Neill says Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin to Gwen Crawford on Jan. 5th of this year and to Vickie Lingerfelt on Jan. 22nd of this year. Both died.

Hayes is also accused of administering a near-fatal dose to a third patient last year on Dec. 1st. That patient survived.

O’Neill says Hayes acted alone and did not know the patients beforehand. He did not, however, release details on the suspect’s motive or court date and bond.

Leaders with the medical center say they notified police as soon as they found out.

“As soon as we identified a deviation in patient care as part of our established safety protocols, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated his employment,” Denise Potter, vice president of communications said.

If you believe you or a family member could have been a victim in this case, you’re urged to call (336) 757-0357.

