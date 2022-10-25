First female kangaroo born at ENC zoo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three was greeted with a very special guest Monday, for a hoppin’ good time.

Bobbie Jo Abrams with It’s a Zoo Life brought the zoo’s first-ever female kangaroo to WITN’s Greenville station. Her name is Alice Grace, and she sure made herself right at home.

Abrams says her zoo, located in Macclesfield, Edgecombe County, has six boy kangaroos, but Alice Grace is their first girl.

“Our zoo is an interactive zoo with exotics; we have about 120 animals on site,” Abrams says.

This Saturday, from 6-11 p.m., It’s a Zoo Life is holding Boo at the Zoo. Entry is just $10 with rides included.

“She’s a cuddle bug,” Abrams says of Alice Grace. “I wore all the animals on me the first eight months and bottle-fed every four hours. That makes them super docile so that when you come out to the zoo, you go in the kangaroo pen with the kangaroos.”

Abrams says It’s a Zoo Life does a lot of field trips, and she is very mobile with her animals so they can come to people to do birthday parties and other family events.

At the zoo, Wednesday through Saturday, two tours a day are held, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

The zoo is home to a sloth, a camel, lemurs, alpacas, and a zebra, in addition to the kangaroos.

