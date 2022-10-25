ECU Voyages of Discovery Series begins Thursday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is launching the 15th season of its Voyages of Discovery Series with a speaker discussing ‘Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.’

This season is focused on “transformational voices” and making a difference through activism, diversity, and sustainability.

Thursday’s event features speaker Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global and climate innovation editor for The Economist. He covers the energy and utility industries, clean energy transition, climate innovations, and low-carbon technologies.

The series is hosted by the ECU Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences and the first event is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 27th from 7-8:15 p.m.

Dr. Nicholas Rupp, ECU Economics Department interim chair, visited ENC at Three to explain more about the series and Thursday’s event.

“Doing energy policy that is climate-friendly is more costly. So that’s a trade-off that we have to make and have to be aware of, that the least costly energy may not be the one that is best for low-carbon emissions, for example, so Vijay looks at this trade-off that we make when we’re deciding on energy policy...”

Tickets for Thursday’s event can be bought here for $20 and a season ticket packet is available for $50.

ECU faculty, staff, and students with a valid OneCard can ask for a free ticket to the lecture.

