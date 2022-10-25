ECU football with a short week to prepare for BYU, hopes to carry over success

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is feeling great after winning at home over Central Florida on Saturday night 34-13.

Everything a day earlier this week for the Pirates including media availability.

ECU coming off back-to-back home conference wins over Memphis in 4 overtimes, and a dominating performance against UCF on Saturday night, have a short week to get for one of their toughest tests of the season. They will face BYU in Utah on Friday night.

“Got to try to take the momentum from Saturday night but just the positives,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Players are very motivated to keep this thing on a roll. It is a challenge, one of our stiffest challenges of the year going on the road trying to get win this Friday night.”

While ECU played a well-rounded game the defense was tremendous. They held a team averaging more than 40 points per game to just 13 points.

“It’s one thing to game plan and have these ideas, this is what you want to do, get them to understand it,” says Houston, “But it’s another to go out there and execute the game plan at the high level that they did, and to do it with the energy and intensity they did, that’s the reason you forced those turnvovers and that was the story in the ballgame.”

Part of the Pirates success has come from the defensive line putting on the pressure of late.

“We have been dicing some things up. We have been doing a lot of movement on the d-line,” says ECU defensive lineman Chad Stevens, “Coach Daoust is always on us moving our hands and moving our feet trying to get around those big offensive tackles.”

West Craven graduate Shaundre Mims has begun to do what he did at Charleston Southern.

“First I had to learn the defense, because the defense I came from was very simple,” says ECU defensive lineman Shaundre Mims, “Here is more complex and I’m just accepting my role here.”

Little bro C.J. pushing the elder Mims to be great.

“With CJ being out there he is always encouraging me,” says Shaundre, “He’s always like bro it’s your time, it’s your time! Having him always there in my ear and it did feel good to get those sacks again.”

The Pirates and that defense will be in the national spotlight with a Friday night game.

“Definitely we want to show everybody we are the best defense in the nation,” says cornerback Malik Fleming.

A couple local guys earning recognition from the conference weekly awards. DH Conley grad Holton Ahlers earned a spot on the honor roll. Northside-Jacksonville grad Jireh Wilson named conference defensive player of the week.

ECU and BYU kickoff on Friday at 8 PM in Utah.

