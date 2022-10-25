Civic group holding rally in response to Capitol riots

The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington is shrouded in fog early in the morning Tuesday, Nov....
The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington is shrouded in fog early in the morning Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - A civic group in the east is hosting an event today in the hopes of attaining justice.

The Eastern North Carolina Civic Group is holding the rally in the hopes of urging American leaders to hold any elected officials who were involved with the January 6th capitol riots accountable.

Speakers from Advance Carolina, and the NAACP will be in attendance. Several elected officials are also expected to attend.

The rally is being held at the federal court house in Elizabeth City at 11 a.m. on Tuesday October 25th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rathmann
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over

Latest News

State Treasurer to give remarks on Medicare report
State Treasurer to give remarks on Medicare report
State Treasurer to give remarks on Medicare report
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Crowd listens to presenters at Martin County candidates forum
Forum introduces Martin County candidates to community