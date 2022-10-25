Civic group holding rally in response to Capitol riots

Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - A civic group in the east is hosting an event today in the hopes of attaining justice.

The Eastern North Carolina Civic Group is holding the rally in the hopes of urging American leaders to hold any elected officials who were involved with the January 6th capitol riots accountable.

Speakers from Advance Carolina, and the NAACP will be in attendance. Several elected officials are also expected to attend.

The rally is being held at the federal court house in Elizabeth City at 11 a.m. on Tuesday October 25th.

