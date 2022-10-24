Woman get probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation.

Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville.

Troopers say Draughn’s car struck Steven Hardy-Braz was he was cycling home. The Farmville man spent nearly a month in the hospital with spine, shoulder, and hip injuries.

Video from the cyclist’s rear camera which captured the crash was shown during this morning’s plea hearing.

The judge gave the woman a 30-day suspended sentence and put her on probation for one year. Draughn must complete a safe driving course and perform community service by December 13th, and cannot drive while on probation.

Draughn, who troopers said was driving on a revoked license and had no insurance at the time of the crash, was not ordered to pay any restitution to the victim.

Hardy-Braz is one of the presenters later this week during the 2022 NC Bikewalk Summit in Greenville, discussing this crash and the legal system when it comes to cyclists.

