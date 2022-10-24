Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A cloudy start to your Monday, warmer conditions returns by Tuesday

Despite cloud cover and light northerly breezes, temperatures will warm with a few sun breaks Monday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A steady layer of cloud cover associated with a coastal low will begin to progress to the northeast, as an anticyclonic ridge of high pressure moves into our area from the west. As a result, a mixture of sun and clouds will be the primary pattern at least for a few days.

With the progression of high pressure, temperatures could warm into the middle 70s on Tuesday, and even the upper 70s to near 80 by Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, a strong early season low pressure along with a cold front will traverse eastward across the area. As of now, the risk of severe weather with the cold front is low. However, it will be closely monitored due to the potential of severe weather back toward the Southern Plains and Deep South later today through Tuesday night.

Once the cold front passes by Thursday morning, temperatures should moderate to near average under mostly sunny skies across Eastern NC. Mainly calling for 70s during the day and 50s during the evening and overnight.

Monday

Mostly cloudy and a little warmer. High 70. Winds NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 75. Wind: N 5-10

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a slight chance for an evening shower. High of 80. Wind SW-10. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 74. Wind N 5-10

Friday

Partly cloudy and pleasant. High of 71. Wind NE 5-10

