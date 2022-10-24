Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a toddler.

EMS was called Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of York Street for a 15-month-old boy who had reportedly fallen.

The medical examiner notified police later that night about the death and the department is now investigating it as a suspicious death.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the toddler and police say more information will be released later.

Anyone with information on the death should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

