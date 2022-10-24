Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City shooting

Police found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for...
Police found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-555.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
BBQ State Championship winners
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
crime scene
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

Latest News

Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism Fundraiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center
Edgecombe County faces second death caused by gunshots injuries in less than 24 hours
Shooting
Edgecombe County faces second death caused by gunshots injuries in less than 24 hours
Beirut bombing memorial wall in Jacksonville, N.C.
Beirut Memorial remembers the lives lost in bombing nearly 40 years ago