Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-555.

