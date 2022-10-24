Pitt County Animal Service full after 30+ cats removed from home

30+ cats removed from Pitt County home
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home.

On Monday morning, Pitt County Animal Control Officers were called to a home to help with an eviction. When they arrived, officers determined that there were 30+ cats needing immediate removal from the home.

As a result, The Pitt County Animal Shelter is currently experiencing a high demand for services and may be delayed in answering non-emergent calls. The animals are undergoing health assessments, as the staff works to find temporary homes.

The shelter is also asking for donations including litter boxes and cat food.

If you are interested in fostering, you can call the shelter at 252-902-1725. The shelter provides the food, litter, medical costs, and other supplies needed to help raise them.

