Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. Rhodes formally launched the Oath Keepers in Lexington, Massachusetts, on April 19, 2009, where the first shot in the American Revolution was fired.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press and ASHRAF KHALIL and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jurors were supposed to begin hearing the fourth week of testimony in the case against Stewart Rhodes and four others accused of plotting to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

The judge told lawyers and jurors to return Tuesday morning but it’s unclear when and how they will be able to proceed with the case.

An attorney for Rhodes, Ed Tarpley, said he was told by jail officials that his client is in “total isolation” at the jail and wasn’t even available for a phone call. Rhodes will be available in court next week at the soonest if he tests negative on Sunday, but could also waive his appearance in court to allow the testimony of some witnesses to go forward.

Prosecutors were expected to rest their case by the end of this week and then Rhodes’ attorneys were going to begin putting on their defense. Rhodes’ lawyers have said their client will take the stand to testify that all of his actions were in anticipation of orders he expected from Trump — orders that never came.

The defendants are the first among hundreds charged in the Capitol attack to stand trial on the charge of seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said Rhodes and his extremist group planned an “armed rebellion” to keep Trump in power. Authorities say they had “quick reaction force” teams stationed at a Virginia hotel to get weapons into the city quickly if they were needed and that the group was prepared to stop Biden from becoming president by any means necessary.

Defense lawyers have accused prosecutors of cherry-picking messages and have said they came to provide security to political figures like Roger Stone, not to carry out a plan to attack the Capitol.

Testimony began on Oct. 3 and the judge had said witnesses could stretch into the week of Nov. 14. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last secured a seditious conspiracy conviction at trial nearly 30 years ago and intends to try two more groups on the charge later this year.

The disruption comes almost a week after a juror was dismissed after testing positive for COVID. The federal courthouse in Washington where the trial is being held last week lifted its mask mandate, but the judge overseeing the trial was still requiring those not speaking to wear masks to avoid an outbreak. Still, lawyers and defendants were occasionally seen with noses exposed or masks pulled down under their chin.

On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group. They face several other charges as well.

They are among roughly 900 people who have been charged in the attack, which temporarily halted the certification of Biden’s victory, sent lawmakers running for cover and left dozens of police officers injured.

___

Richer reported from Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
BBQ State Championship winners
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
crime scene
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

Latest News

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
6 taken to hospital after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer out of hospital; driver charged for not moving over
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega