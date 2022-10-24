Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign kicks off statewide

Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign
Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is stepping up patrols statewide to stop impaired drivers through Halloween.

To discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking this Halloween, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols as part of the statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign Oct. 24-31. 

“Many families will be hitting the streets this Halloween season to enjoy trick-or-treating and we want everyone to have a good time,” said Mark Ezzell, director of N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “People who drink and drive can turn a good time into a tragedy. If you’re going to drink, never get behind the wheel.” 

More than 250 people have been killed this year in alcohol-related crashes in North Carolina. In 2021, 423 people died on North Carolina roads due to alcohol-related crashes. Twenty-eight of those deaths occurred during the Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign period. 

Driving while impaired can also be expensive. People charged with DWI can lose their license and pay thousands of dollars in court fees.  

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
BBQ State Championship winners
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
crime scene
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

Latest News

Robert Rathmann
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City shooting
Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City shooting
Aces for Autism Fundraiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center
Aces for Autism Fundraiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center
Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism Fundraiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center