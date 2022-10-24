Group holds signs, does Nazi salutes in support of Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know...
Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.(Rep. Karen Bass/@KarenBassLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Demonstrators in Los Angeles are being condemned for publicly supporting antisemitic tweets from Kanye West.

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass Saturday holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.

One of West’s tweets from Oct. 8 said he was “going death con three on Jewish people.”

West, also known as Ye, said he was sorry for the people he hurt but that he did not regret the comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
BBQ State Championship winners
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
crime scene
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

Latest News

Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign
Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign kicks off statewide
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting