Edgecombe County sees second death in 24 hours caused by gunshots injuries

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a man after he passes away from gunshot injuries.

Sunday evening around 6 p.m. ECSO responded to a call about shots being fired on Thigpen Rd in Conetoe.

After arriving on the scene, two males were found with gunshot wounds. One passed from his injuries.

Police say more information will be released soon.

This happens after another man passes away from gunshot injuries on Saturday.

