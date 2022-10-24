Beirut Memorial remembers the lives lost in bombing nearly 40 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, sailors, and soldiers killed by the 1983 Beirut bombing during the Lebanese Civil War were remembered today.

39 years ago 241 people were killed after a bomb hit a housing building.

Retired General Al Gray was the 29th commandant of the United States Marine Corps and the commander of the 2d Marine Division at the time of the Beirut.

“It was one o’clock in the morning, and I was notified by the duty officer, and I came here,” said Gray. “I didn’t call anybody in until regular time, so I had about four hours to plan what had to be done.”

Even though the majority of people attending the ceremony were marines at the time of the bombing, the community also wanted to honor the loss. Northwoods Park Middle School tied yellow ribbons around trees as a symbol of support for absent or missing loved ones.

The event ended with three wreaths being placed on the memorial wall in honor to represent: the connection between the military to the community, those who lost their lives, and lastly, the memory of local marines and sailors killed in training.

Jack McDonald, a veteran, serving during the Beirut bombing, recalled how he felt when he heard the bombing.

“Our job was to evacuate the wounded and, unfortunately, the ones that perished. How did we feel? Shocked. The explosion happened at six twenty-two a.m., and we were devastated,” said McDonald.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Robert bower, the vice chair for the Beirut Memorial Advisory Board, describes how the remembrance statue captures the representation of marines almost 40 years ago.

“The statue is just unbelievable. If you go up there, you can see the wedding band that represents the families, you can see the watch, you can see the thread in the stitching, the camouflage patterns, and it’s just a perfect representation,” said Bower.

The mayor vowed to never forget the Beirut bombing, and hundreds came to pay homage to the lives lost.

