Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

Larry Braswell
Larry Braswell(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot.

Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting.

It happened in the parking lot of Wade’s Barber Shop on Middle Street.

Police say a large group had been partying at the business and the victim got into a dispute with someone inside. Webb was later shot in the parking lot behind the business.

Larry Braswell was identified by police as the gunman and he was charged with attempted murder.

The 41-year-old man is being held without bond while police say their investigation is continuing into the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rathmann
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Greene Co. road closing for maintenance
Greene Co. road closing for maintenance
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation
Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder
Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder