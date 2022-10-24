Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot.

Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting.

It happened in the parking lot of Wade’s Barber Shop on Middle Street.

Police say a large group had been partying at the business and the victim got into a dispute with someone inside. Webb was later shot in the parking lot behind the business.

Larry Braswell was identified by police as the gunman and he was charged with attempted murder.

The 41-year-old man is being held without bond while police say their investigation is continuing into the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

