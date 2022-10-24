Boyfriend charged in Highway 33 trailer murder

Robert Rathmann
Robert Rathmann(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after deputies find a woman dead in a mobile home.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged Robert Rathmann with the murder of 39-year-old Samantha Coppola.

Detectives already had Rathmann in custody after arresting him on October 13th for first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and breaking and entering.

The sheriff’s office says they charged the 34-year-old on October 21st after collecting the necessary evidence to connect him to Coppola’s murder. He is being charged with an open count of murder and is currently being held without bond.

Samantha Coppola’s body was found inside a mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road after deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. on October 17th for a welfare check according to The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said the woman had likely been dead for some time.

