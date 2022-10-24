AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders, according to U.S. officials.

The actions are the latest and perhaps most aggressive attempt by the U.S. to hold the former Sandinista guerrilla leader accountable for his continued attacks on human rights and democracy in the Central American country as well his continued security cooperation with Russia.

Previous rounds of sanctions have focused on Ortega, his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, and members of their family and inner circle. But none of those moves have managed to loosen Ortega’s grip on power. The latest group targeted by Ortega’s government: the Roman Catholic Church. In August, security raided the residence of a bishop, detaining him and several other clergy.

The new executive order President Joe Biden will sign greatly expands a Trump-era decree declaring Ortega’s hijacking of democratic norms, undermining of the rule of law and use of political violence against opponents a threat to U.S. national security, according to U.S. officials.

Together with sanctions being announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, the order makes it illegal for Americans to do business with Nicaragua’s gold industry. It’s the first time the U.S. has identified a specific sector of the economy as off-limits and can be expanded in the future to include other industries believed to fund Ortega’s rule, the U.S. officials said on the condition of anonymity because the actions have not been announced.

The executive order also paves the way for the U.S. to restrict investment and trade with Nicaragua — a move recalling the punishing embargo imposed by the U.S. in the 1980s during Ortega’s first stint as president following the country’s bloody civil war.

Monday’s action could signal the start of a new offensive taking aim at the broader economy — something the Biden administration has been reluctant to pursue for fear of adding to the country’s hardships and unleashing more migration. So far this year, U.S. border agents have encountered Nicaraguans 134,000 times at the southwest border — almost triple the level for all of 2021.

At the same time, frustrations have been building in Washington over the way Nicaragua’s economic elites have largely remained silent amid Ortega’s crackdown.

The Biden administration’s targeting of the gold industry could sap Ortega’s government of one of its biggest sources of revenue. Gold was the country’s largest export in 2020, and the country, already the largest producer of the precious metal in Central America, is looking to double output in the next five years.

Among foreign investors active in the country is Condor Gold, whose CEO, Mark Child, appeared in a photo with with Nicaraguan leader under in a September presentation for investors prepared by the U.K.-based company.

“He is basically totally supportive of the project,” Child said in a March interview following a 90-minute meeting with Ortega. “That meeting ... basically gives a major green light for the construction of project finance and materially de-risks the project.”

The Toronto and London-listed Condor has permits to build and operate three open pit mines, the most advanced of which is believed to hold 602,000 ounces of gold worth nearly $900 million at current prices. Condor is partly owned by a company belonging to American mining engineer who has worked for decades in the country.

As part of Monday’s actions, the State Department will also be pulling the U.S. visas of more than 500 Nicaraguan individuals and their family members who either work for the Ortega government or help formulate, implement and benefit from policies that undermine democracy in the country, the U.S. officials said. Previously it froze the U.S. assets of the defense minister and other members of the security forces tied to the shuttering of more than 1,000 nongovernmental organizations.

Previously, the Biden administration also sanctioned the state-owned mining company. It also reallocated the country’s sugar quota, taking away a valuable U.S. subsidy worth millions of dollars every year.

Nicaraguans began fleeing their country in 2018, initially to neighboring Costa Rica, after Ortega violently put down massive street protests. Then in 2021, security forces began rounding up leading opposition leaders, including seven potential challengers to Ortega ahead of that year’s presidential elections. Without a meaningful challenger, Ortega coasted to a fourth consecutive five-year term, and Nicaraguans left their homeland in even larger numbers.

—

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.