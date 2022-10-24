Aces for Autism Fund Raiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center

Aces for Autism
Aces for Autism(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit in the east is hosting a fund raiser event Monday evening.

Aces for Autism’s mission is to provide doctor prescribed, evidence based therapies that help children with autism spectrum disorders, as well as their families.

The organization is hosting their 9th annual fundraiser Monday, October 24th at the Greenville Convention Center.

The organization will be raising money to provide treatments to families who would not otherwise be able to afford them.

The special guest speaker for the event is Willie Robertson, from the A&E series “Duck Dynasty”.

Robertson is also a New York Times best selling author and entrepreneur.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available for $30.00 at www.acesforautismnc.com

