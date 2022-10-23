Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
Police lights
Pitt County road reopens after crash
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons

Latest News

Riverside Endzone
WITN Endzone 10-22-2022
People gathered in Bear Grass to help with one thing – Chicken Mull
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s had over 100 participants walk at Union Park in New Bern.
Walkers fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by taking one step at a time
Chili table at Smoke on the Water in Washington.
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili is underway in Washington