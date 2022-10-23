Walkers fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by taking one step at a time

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - People across the state are moving one step at a time to end Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association - East Carolina Chapter invited residents of Craven County and the surrounding areas to walk in solidarity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Saturday morning, over 100 people participated in the walk at Union Point Park in New Bern.

At Saturday’s walk, Tameka Bright, mid-day host on WCCG 104.5 FM in Fayetteville emcced the event. Bright grew up in New Bern and served as a caregiver for her brother who had developed dementia as a result of a stroke. She lost her brother in Feb. 2021; he is buried in New Bern.

During the ceremony, the colors of the Promise Garden flowers were represented to display people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s serves as the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research with 17 walks occurring across North Carolina. So far, over $43,000 of their $57,000 goal has been raised. They are accepting donations through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/newbern

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter is offering opportunities to get involved and make a difference because 356,000 caregivers provide care to more than 180,000 people that live with the disease in North Carolina.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about sponsor and volunteer opportunities of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event - please visit act.alz.org/newbern or call 800-272-3900.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.