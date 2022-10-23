Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football picked up a statement victory on Saturday night beating UCF 34-13 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Pirates with three big turnovers in the first half and they all lead to points. They got a field goal from Andrew Conrad to go up 3-0.

In the second Quarter John Rhys Plumlee running the ball and he is stripped. Jireh Wilson recovers. Wilson also had a pick.

Holton Ahlers would run and dive in for the game’s first touchdown on the ensuing drive. 10-0 ECU.

Then on 4th down it is Malik Fleming coming through with the pick. Pirates drive the field Ahlers hits Isaiah Winstead for a big gainer. Then Ahlers hits CJ Johnson and the Conley connection puts up another touchdown. Ahlers becomes ECU all-time leader in career TD passes. He was 30 for 36 for 311 yards. ECU up 17-3 at the half.

ECU gave up a touchdown but immediately answered in the 3rd. Keaton Mitchell goes in for the score to make it 24-10. The Pirates kept making stops. Then Deuce got loose again. 105 yards and two touchdowns. Pirates defense did the rest as they got their 3rd pick to seal it.

The Pirates improve to 5-3, 3-2. They are one win away from being bowl eligible.

