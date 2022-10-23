Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri and Brett Ritchie also scored as the Flames came back from a 2-0 deficit midway through the first period. Toffoli had an assist and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to help Calgary improve to 4-1-0.

Sebastian Aho and Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta finished with 29 saves. The Hurricanes fell to 3-1-1.

Hurricanes wrap up their five-game trip in Vancouver against the Canucks on Monday night.

