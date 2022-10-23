Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2

Canes drop second straight game in Alberta
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri and Brett Ritchie also scored as the Flames came back from a 2-0 deficit midway through the first period. Toffoli had an assist and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to help Calgary improve to 4-1-0.

Sebastian Aho and Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta finished with 29 saves. The Hurricanes fell to 3-1-1.

Hurricanes wrap up their five-game trip in Vancouver against the Canucks on Monday night.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pitt County road reopens after crash
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop
Theta Chi to suspend alcohol related activities
Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension

Latest News

Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF
Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF
ECU tops UCF
Turnovers, precision lead ECU to statement win over UCF
ECU VS UCF Football
Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are listed as questionable, but if all goes as planned, we...
Hornets fall to Pelicans