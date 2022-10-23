Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville.

Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m. Everette died from his injuries.

If anyone has any information on this case please contact Detective A. Hill at 252-641-7911 or 252-801-3180.

