Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

crime scene
crime scene(wanf)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville.

Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m. Everette died from his injuries.

If anyone has any information on this case please contact Detective A. Hill at 252-641-7911 or 252-801-3180.

