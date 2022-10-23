Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers are possible for today, temperatures trending warmer by midweek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of low pressure is currently moving along the coast, increasing the odds for rain showers along the Outer Banks and coastal spots. Areas along Highway 17 and points eastward garner the best opportunities for rainfall. Some spots could pick up between 0.1″ to 0.25″ of rain. Highs over ENC will be in the 60s Sunday as a north breeze blows at 10 to 15 mph with a few higher gusts. A light jacket may be a wise choice.

Once the coastal low pulls away Sunday night, clearer skies will move into the region. Monday and Tuesday will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs back into the 70s. Wednesday could see 80 before the next cold front moves through Wednesday night when a slight chance of a brief shower or storm is possible.

Sunday

Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, mainly along the coast. High of 66. Wind: N 10-15. Rain chance: 40% with lower chances farther inland.

Monday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. Winds SE 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 76. Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a slight chance for an evening shower. High of 80. Wind SW-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 75. Wind N 5-10

