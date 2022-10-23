Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host 21st Annual Canine Crawl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its 21st Annual Canine Crawl this Sunday in Greenville.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Greenville Town Common.

The 1-mile walk helps raise money for the vast number of animals in their care.

The Canine Crawl will have music, games and the vendor village, and the event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the 201st Annual Canine Crawl, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

