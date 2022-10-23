Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host 21st Annual Canine Crawl

20th Annual Canine Crawl
20th Annual Canine Crawl(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its 21st Annual Canine Crawl this Sunday in Greenville.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Greenville Town Common.

The 1-mile walk helps raise money for the vast number of animals in their care.

The Canine Crawl will have music, games and the vendor village, and the event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the 201st Annual Canine Crawl, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pitt County road reopens after crash
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop
Theta Chi to suspend alcohol related activities
Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension

Latest News

Russell's First Alert 1023
Russell's First Alert 1023
Walkers fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by taking one step at a time
Riverside Endzone
WITN Endzone 10-22-2022
People gathered in Bear Grass to help with one thing – Chicken Mull