WITN End Zone Week 10, Part Two

Northern Nash, C.B. Aycock stay undefeated, Riverside, Greene Central bounce back, and Parrott Academy and West Craven keep rolling
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10

Parrott Academy 38, Rocky Mount Academy 35

West Craven 26, North Pitt 14

Greene Central 26, Farmville Central 20

Riverside-Martin 41, South Creek 6

Pamlico County 54, Jones Senior 34

Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 7

C.B. Aycock 7, Smithfield-Selma 0

