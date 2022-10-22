WITN End Zone Week 10, Part Two
Northern Nash, C.B. Aycock stay undefeated, Riverside, Greene Central bounce back, and Parrott Academy and West Craven keep rolling
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10
Parrott Academy 38, Rocky Mount Academy 35
West Craven 26, North Pitt 14
Greene Central 26, Farmville Central 20
Riverside-Martin 41, South Creek 6
Pamlico County 54, Jones Senior 34
Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 7
C.B. Aycock 7, Smithfield-Selma 0
