WITN End Zone Week 10, Part One

East Duplin edges rival W-RH, Richlands, New Bern earn conference title
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10

WITN Area Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Bertie County 42, Washington County 24

Croatan 45, Holly Ridge Dixon 20

East Carteret 52, Chocowinity Southside 13

East Duplin 13, Wallace-Rose Hill 12

Elizabeth City Northeastern 39, Currituck County 21

Gates County 20, Perquimans 18

Goldsboro Rosewood 45, North Duplin 8

Greene Central 26, Farmville Central 20

Havelock 45, Jacksonville Northside 21

Jacksonville 51, South Central Pitt 6

Kinston Parrott Academy 38, Rocky Mount Academy 35

Nash Central 39, Louisburg 0

New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0

North Edgecombe 48, Warren County 35

Northampton County 46, Northwest Halifax 0

Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 7

Pamlico County 54, Jones County 34

Pikeville Aycock 7, Smithfield-Selma 0

Pinetown Northside 69, Lejeune 12

Princeton 47, Wilson Beddingfield 14

Richlands 25, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Riverside Martin 41, Robersonville South Creek 6

Rocky Mount 45, Franklinton 23

South Lenoir 25, North Lenoir 20

SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Washington 27

Topsail 31, Wilmington Ashley 30

Warsaw Kenan 43, Southwest Onslow 21

West Carteret 39, Swansboro 20

West Craven 26, North Pitt 14

Wilson Fike 49, Southern Wayne 14

Wilson Hunt 15, West Johnston 8

Wilson Prep 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0

