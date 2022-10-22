WITN End Zone Week 10, Part One
East Duplin edges rival W-RH, Richlands, New Bern earn conference title
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10
East Duplin 13, Wallace-Rose Hill 12
Richlands 25, White Oak 8
New Bern 49, D.H. Conley 0
Jacksonville 51, South Central 6
South Lenoir 25, North Lenoir 20
WITN Area Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Bertie County 42, Washington County 24
Croatan 45, Holly Ridge Dixon 20
East Carteret 52, Chocowinity Southside 13
East Duplin 13, Wallace-Rose Hill 12
Elizabeth City Northeastern 39, Currituck County 21
Gates County 20, Perquimans 18
Goldsboro Rosewood 45, North Duplin 8
Greene Central 26, Farmville Central 20
Havelock 45, Jacksonville Northside 21
Jacksonville 51, South Central Pitt 6
Kinston Parrott Academy 38, Rocky Mount Academy 35
Nash Central 39, Louisburg 0
New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0
North Edgecombe 48, Warren County 35
Northampton County 46, Northwest Halifax 0
Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 7
Pamlico County 54, Jones County 34
Pikeville Aycock 7, Smithfield-Selma 0
Pinetown Northside 69, Lejeune 12
Princeton 47, Wilson Beddingfield 14
Richlands 25, Jacksonville White Oak 8
Riverside Martin 41, Robersonville South Creek 6
Rocky Mount 45, Franklinton 23
South Lenoir 25, North Lenoir 20
SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Washington 27
Topsail 31, Wilmington Ashley 30
Warsaw Kenan 43, Southwest Onslow 21
West Carteret 39, Swansboro 20
West Craven 26, North Pitt 14
Wilson Fike 49, Southern Wayne 14
Wilson Hunt 15, West Johnston 8
Wilson Prep 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0
