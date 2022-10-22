Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off Saturday

Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer's(Christine John-Fuller)
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -

Residents across East Carolina are quite literally taking the steps to end Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association - East Carolina Chapter is inviting residents of Craven County and the surrounding areas to walk in solidarity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s this Saturday in Union Point Park.

The event will take place at 210 E. Front Street in New Bern with check-in beginning at 9 a.m., an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., and the walk start at 10:30 a.m. During the ceremony, colors of the Promise Garden flowers will be represented to display people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s serves as the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research with 17 walks occurring across North Carolina. With more than 180,000 people living with the disease in North Carolina and 356,000 caregivers, the Eastern North Carolina Chapter is offering opportunities to get involved and make a difference.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about sponsor and volunteer opportunities of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event - please visit act.alz.org/newbern or call 800-272-3900.

