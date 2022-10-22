Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy skies for your Saturday, leading to possible showers on Sunday

Temps will go from cool to mild Saturday
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Warm temperatures in the 70s today with mostly sunny skies should transition to increasing cloud cover and possible showers for your Sunday. Overall rain chances will remain low for most of the area, with the highest possibility along the coast.

As the coastal low forms, showers will spread northward. Showers are possible late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, starting on the south coast and spreading north and inland. Rain totals will likely stay below 0.50″, primarily from Ocracoke to Nags Head.

Saturday

Clouds increase and a little breezy. High of 72. Wind: NE 7-15

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High of 66. Wind: N 10-15. Rain chance: 40%

Monday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. Winds SE 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 76. Wind: SW 5-10

