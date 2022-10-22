People gathered in Bear Grass to help with one thing – Chicken Mull

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - The annual chicken mull fundraising festival happened Saturday afternoon, and one hundred percent of the proceeds went to the school and fire department.

There was live music, vendors, attractions, and chicken mull at the festival. Other activities included a classic car show and a poultry show!

Caleb Hines, a town commissioner for Bear Grass, told WITN how the festivals bring the community together.

“It just brings a lot of people here, and chicken mull is just one of the things. If you haven’t had it, you have to have it and just give it a try, and it just does so much good for the town and community of Bear Grass, so we love it absolutely,” said Hines.

WITN asked Aubrey Bryant, whose dad was making chicken mull today for the festival, to describe what chicken mull is.

“If you’ve ever had chicken pastry, it tastes like that but with like crackers in it,” said Bryant.

Although it’s not documented, locals believe that chicken mull originated in bear grass.

