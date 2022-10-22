People gathered in Bear Grass to help with one thing – Chicken Mull

The Chicken Mull festival in Bear Grass NC
The Chicken Mull festival in Bear Grass NC(N/A)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - The annual chicken mull fundraising festival happened Saturday afternoon, and one hundred percent of the proceeds went to the school and fire department.

There was live music, vendors, attractions, and chicken mull at the festival. Other activities included a classic car show and a poultry show!

Caleb Hines, a town commissioner for Bear Grass, told WITN how the festivals bring the community together.

“It just brings a lot of people here, and chicken mull is just one of the things. If you haven’t had it, you have to have it and just give it a try, and it just does so much good for the town and community of Bear Grass, so we love it absolutely,” said Hines.

WITN asked Aubrey Bryant, whose dad was making chicken mull today for the festival, to describe what chicken mull is.

“If you’ve ever had chicken pastry, it tastes like that but with like crackers in it,” said Bryant.

Although it’s not documented, locals believe that chicken mull originated in bear grass.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
Police lights
Pitt County road reopens after crash
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons

Latest News

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s had over 100 participants walk at Union Park in New Bern.
Walkers fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by taking one step at a time
Chili table at Smoke on the Water in Washington.
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili is underway in Washington
BBQ State Championship winners
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
Smoke On The Water Event Winners