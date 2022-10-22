The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners.

Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival.

“Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson

The BBQ competition was Saturday morning, with the chili cook-off following. Sam Summerlin is the Chili Cook-off winner; he said his winning recipe takes a special touch.

“It’s a pork tenderloin chili, and I fire roast all the vegetables on the grill- all of its cooked on the grill,” said Summerlin. “We just a homemade seasoning for the chili blend, so its got some special touched to it.”

There’s also a BBQ and an art contest. The BBQ contest had two divisions: a gas division and the state championship for traditional wood or charcoal cooking. The winner of the traditional, taking the state championship, was Kevin Peterson and Andy Harrison. The winner of the gas competition was David Gradny, and the showmanship winner was Scott Williams.

Katelyn Kozuch, a school teacher with P.S. Jones middle school, brought her students out to participate in a chalk fest competition.

“They’re creating whatever they want in their mind for the theme fall fun, so it’s just a great beautiful day,” said Kozuch. “It benefits lots of charities in the area, so I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The Smoke on the Water Festival is a fundraiser for local non-profit groups. It’s estimated that 2022 is their best year yet, raising a total of $30,000 dollars.

