Hornets fall to Pelicans

Kinston’s Ingram posts 28 point game in home state
Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are listed as questionable, but if all goes as planned, we could see the projected starting five for the first time.(Pelicans)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night.

Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had 21 points. Zion Williamson had a quiet night in his first game at the Spectrum Center since leading Duke to the 2019 ACC Championship, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting.

The Pelicans opened Wednesday night with a 130-108 victory at Brooklyn.

Terry Rozier flirted with a triple-double for the Hornets with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added seven assists.

