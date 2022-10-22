Crash has major Pitt County road closed

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A crash has a major road in the east shutdown.

Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line is currently closed and expected to remain that way for several more hours.

Highway Patrol is currently on the scene.

Drivers who have passed by the accident tell us they believe it involves a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

Drivers approaching the area should be aware of a detour.

We will update the story as we learn more.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.