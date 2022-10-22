Crash has major Pitt County road closed

Police lights
Police lights(WRAL)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A crash has a major road in the east shutdown.

Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line is currently closed and expected to remain that way for several more hours.

Highway Patrol is currently on the scene.

Drivers who have passed by the accident tell us they believe it involves a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

Drivers approaching the area should be aware of a detour.

We will update the story as we learn more.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
Russel Jay Heath
SHERIFF: Chowan County inmate holds jail staff hostage, escapes
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used

Latest News

Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension
Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension
Theta Chi to suspend alcohol related activities
Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension
Chili table at Smoke on the Water in Washington.
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
Charity softball to fund Special Olympics athletes.
Battle of the Badges: Charity softball to fund Special Olympics athletes