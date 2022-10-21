Wayne County man wins $ 1 million on Mega Millions

(NC Education Lottery (custom credit))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man tried his luck in the Mega Millions drawing, winning a $1 million price.

Lovenzo Marks bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. He matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

He arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday to collect his prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a $30 million jackpot. A winner in North Carolina could take home the jackpot as an annuity paying out the $30 million over 29 years or choose instead to take home $14.9 million in cash.

On Saturday, Powerball offers a $550 million jackpot. A North Carolina winner could claim the jackpot as an annuity or elect to take home $277.5 million in cash.

